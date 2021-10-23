Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY / Kansas Race report

Ty Gibbs takes Kansas Xfinity win as playoff drivers stumble

By:

Ty Gibbs denied a NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff driver the opportunity to lock themselves into the Championship 4 with his victory Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, powered by reigning series champion Austin Cindric with 10 of 200 laps remaining and held on for his fourth win of the 2021 season.

Gibbs has been running a partial series schedule this season while competing fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series. He will clinch the 2021 ARCA championship by taking the green flag in Saturday night’s race.

In 17 Xfinity starts this season, Gibbs has four wins, nine top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

 

“Man, what a day. This is awesome,” Gibbs said. “I just felt (Cindric) got a little bit free and slowed down in (Turns) 3 and 4, and I just tried to get to his left-rear, side-draft him and get away from him.

“Luckily, I pulled out with it. I got loose over there a couple times but I was just trying to give it my all. To have four wins in the Xfinity Series this year is just unbelievable.”

Cindric ended up finishing second, A.J. Allmendinger third, Justin Haley fourth and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five.

As has almost become commonplace in this year, several playoff drivers were involved in wrecks during the race, including Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric.

With one race remaining in the semifinal round of the playoffs, no drivers are yet locked into the Championship 4 and with a non-playoff driver winning for the second consecutive week, at least three of the four drivers competing for the series title will be based on points.

The four drivers currently in danger of being eliminated from the title race heading into next weekend’s race at Martinsville, Va., are Haley, Gragson, Jones and Harrison Burton.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Gibbs the first off pit road. Gibbs, however, was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 97, Daniel Hemric led the way, followed by Cindric and Gragson.

Coming off Turn 2 on the restart, Hemric appeared to slide up in front of Gragson to trigger a wreck in which they both received damage and brought out a caution. Allmendinger was also forced to take evasive action.

 

The race resumed on Lap 103 with Hemric out front, followed by Harrison Burton and Myatt Snider.

Joe Graf Jr. spun off Turn 2 on Lap 104 to bring out the sixth caution of the race. Hemric pit again under this caution for additional repairs to his car.

The race returned to green on Lap 108 with Cindric still in the lead.

With 75 laps remaining in the race, Cindric held about a second lead over Harrison Burton as Gibbs had worked his way back up to third.

Mason Massey wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 136 to bring out a caution as Cindric was trying desperately to hold off Harrison Burton.

The lead-lap cars all pit with Cindric the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 141, Cindric was followed by Gibbs, Harrison Burton and Gragson.

Gibbs quickly grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Cindric get back around him to retake the top spot on Lap 143.

With 50 laps to go, Cindric had opened up a 1.1-second lead over Gibbs with Justin Allgaier in third.

On Lap 155, NASCAR put out a caution for a tire carcass that ended up on the frontstretch. Several lead-lap cars pit with Jones the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire stop while Cindric was first off with four new tires.

Gragson was among those who stayed out and inherited the lead. He led the way on the restart on Lap 160 and was followed by Allmendinger and Hemric. Jones lined up ninth and Cindric 10th.

Shortly after the restart, Jones spun off Turn 2 to bring out the ninth caution of the race. Gragson remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 164. Cindric restarted seventh.

By Lap 165, Cindric had moved up to second. One lap later, he powered past Gragson on his four new tires to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 179, while racing three-wide, Mayer appeared to clip the rear of Harrison Burton’s No. 20 Toyota, which shot up the track and collected Gragson in a hard wreck and brought out the 10th caution of the race.

 

Several lead-lap cars that still had a set of new tires left elected to pit but Cindric remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed on Lap 185. Allgaier, the first off pit road with new tires, lined up 10th.

Allmendinger, on new tires, worked his way to fourth with 14 laps to go. He moved into third one lap later.

With 10 laps to go, Gibbs powered around Cindric to retake the lead.

Stage 2

Cindric dominated, leading every green flag lap, on his way to the Stage 2 win over Gibbs.

Hemric was third, Gragson fourth and Snider rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Cindric the first off pit road. Allmendinger had a slow stop and came off pit road eighth.

On the restart on Lap 52, Cindric led the way followed by Gibbs and Hemric.

With 25 laps remaining in the second stage, Cindric’s lead over Gibbs had grown to about a second with Gragson in third.

With 10 to go, Cindric maintained a small advantage over Gibbs as Hemric moved back into third.

Stage 1

Allmendinger held off a determined Hemric to take the Stage 1 win, his 11th of the 2021 season.

Cindric was third, Gibbs fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Hemric started on the pole and led the first nine laps until Cindric went to the outside of Hemric off Turn 2 on Lap 10 to grab the top spot.

NASCAR issued a competition caution on Lap 21 to allow teams to check tire wear. None of the lead-lap cars pit and Cindric remained in the lead when race returned to green on Lap 26.

On Lap 29, Jade Buford crashed hard on the frontstretch after contact with Dylan Lupton to bring out the caution. Once again the leaders remained on the track with Cindric still out front on the restart on Lap 38.

 

Allmendinger used a three-wide move after the restart to move into the lead.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Allmendinger held a small advantage over Hemric with Cindric in third.

                       
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Points Bonus
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 2:39'47.895     14 56  
2 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 2:39'48.654 0.759 0.759 151 53  
3 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 200 2:39'49.035 1.140 0.381 10 49  
4 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:39'50.530 2.635 1.495   36  
5 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 200 2:39'51.820 3.925 1.290   32  
6 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 2:39'52.346 4.451 0.526   31  
7 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 2:39'54.324 6.429 1.978   31  
8 8 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 2:39'57.456 9.561 3.132   31  
9 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:39'57.622 9.727 0.166   37  
10 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 200 2:39'58.340 10.445 0.718 1 38  
11 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:39'59.700 11.805 1.360   29  
12 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 2:39'59.797 11.902 0.097   25  
13 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 200 2:40'02.107 14.212 2.310   24  
14 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 200 2:40'02.595 14.700 0.488   23  
15 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 200 2:40'05.279 17.384 2.684 15 39  
16 15 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 200 2:40'06.526 18.631 1.247      
17 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 2:40'06.984 19.089 0.458   20  
18 17 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 200 2:40'07.045 19.150 0.061   19  
19 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 200 2:40'08.732 20.837 1.687   18  
20 31 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 200 2:40'09.271 21.376 0.539      
21 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 200 2:40'13.467 25.572 4.196   16  
22 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 200 2:40'16.330 28.435 2.863   15  
23 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 199 2:40'02.954 1 Lap 1 Lap   14  
24 23 United States Patrick Emerling Chevrolet 199 2:40'03.877 1 Lap 0.923   13  
25 99 United States Matt Mills Toyota 199 2:40'14.764 1 Lap 10.887   12  
26 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 198 2:40'13.090 2 Laps 1 Lap   11  
27 26 United States Dylan Lupton Toyota 198 2:40'14.287 2 Laps 1.197   10  
28 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 198 2:40'14.772 2 Laps 0.485   9  
29 07 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 198 2:40'18.511 2 Laps 3.739   8  
30 78 United States Jesse Little Toyota 197 2:40'19.840 3 Laps 1 Lap   7  
31 90 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 196 2:39'48.514 4 Laps 1 Lap      
32 61 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Toyota 192 2:39'16.934 8 Laps 4 Laps   5  
33 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 191 2:40'16.465 9 Laps 1 Lap   4  
34 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 178 2:22'08.091 22 Laps 13 Laps   7  
35 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 178 2:22'08.211 22 Laps 0.120 9 13  
36 66 United States David Starr Toyota 152 2:40'21.976 48 Laps 26 Laps   1  
37 5 Mason Massey Chevrolet 133 1:46'53.575 67 Laps 19 Laps   1  
38 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 28 19'32.437 172 Laps 105 Laps   1  
39 74 United States Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 13 8'29.185 187 Laps 15 Laps   1  
40 52 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 2 3'01.040 198 Laps 11 Laps   1  
shares
comments

Related video

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022

Previous article

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022 Kansas
NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Wolff F1 challenge triggered Zak Brown's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff F1 challenge triggered Zak Brown's tattoo

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Rally Northern Ireland still vying for final 2022 WRC calendar spot
WRC WRC

Rally Northern Ireland still vying for final 2022 WRC calendar spot

Latest news

Ty Gibbs takes Kansas Xfinity win as playoff drivers stumble
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs takes Kansas Xfinity win as playoff drivers stumble

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones to return to JGR's Xfinity program in 2022

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Nemechek rallies from pit road penalty for Texas Xfinity win

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.