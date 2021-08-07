Tickets Subscribe
Watkins Glen
NASCAR XFINITY / Watkins Glen News

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

By:

Ty Gibbs continued to show off his impressive talent, out-dueling road racing ace A.J. Allmendinger to win Saturday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Allmendinger powered past Gibbs and into the lead on a restart with four of 82 laps remaining but Gibbs didn’t go away.

With two laps to go, Gibbs – the 18-year-old grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs – went to the inside of Allmendinger to reclaim the lead for the final time.

Gibbs cruised from there, taking the checkered flag by 0.948 seconds ahead of Allmendinger for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win in just 10 career starts.

 

“The 22 (Austin Cindric) and A.J. (Allmendinger) they are like the baddest dudes on the road course ever and I don’t really know how I beat them,” Gibbs said. “My guys have worked so hard and did such a great job and we had a super really good – just a great race.

“I’m just at a loss for words right now. I’m tired. This is just awesome.”

Allmendinger said he knew his lead wasn’t secure on the final restart.

“I needed (Gibbs) to lose about three more spots. If that would have happened, he got in deep and he was carrying all the speed and I just throttled up on the outside to clear him,” Allmendinger said.

“But I knew how good he was, especially through the carousel and the last couple of corners. Fantastic job by him.”

Austin Cindric finished third, Justin Allgaier was fourth and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley and Sam Mayer.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most lead-lap cars pit and Gibbs lead the way when the race returned to green on Lap 44.

On Lap 49, Matt Mills drove straight off the course and slammed into the tire barrier near the inner loop to bring out a caution.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars pit with Allgaier the first off pit road. Daniel Hemric remained on the track and inherited the lead on the restart on Lap 51.

Hemric pit on Lap 56 which turned the lead back over to Gibbs. He was followed by Jones, Allgaier and Cindric.

With 20 laps to go in the race, Gibbs held a 2.4-second lead over Jones as Cindric ran third and Allmendinger fourth.

On Lap 66, Jones and Allgaier both hit pit road for their final stops for fuel and tires which allowed Cindric to move up to second, 4 seconds behind leader Gibbs.

Erik Jones wrecked on Lap 68 after he said he “lost brakes” in Turn 6 and ended up trapped in the gravel pit.

 

Gibbs remained the lead when the race resumed on Lap 71 and was followed by Cindric, Allmendinger and Harrison Burton.

Cindric powered to the inside of Gibbs on the restart to reclaim the lead.

Gibbs came back entering Turn 7 on Lap 72 to get back around Cindric as Allmendinger moved up to second.

Kyle Weatherman’s No. 47 came to a stop on the track on Lap 77 and he immediately exited the car, which brought out a caution. The race resumed on Lap 79 with Gibbs out front followed by Allmendinger, Cindric and Allgaier.

After racing side-by-side, Allmendinger got around Gibbs exiting Turn 1 to move into the lead after the restart.

With two laps remaining, Gibbs returned the favor and went to the inside of Allmendinger to reclaim the lead.

Stage 2

Allmendinger just edged Gibbs at the line to come away with the Stage 2 victory.

Cindric was third, Allgaier fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars pit with Allmendinger the first off pit road.

Harrison Burton was among those who stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 25 followed by Jones and Gibbs. Cindric lined up 12th.

Jones powered around Harrison Burton shortly after the restart and then Gibbs ran down Jones to take the lead for the first time on Lap 26.

 

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Gibbs had opened up a 2.49-second lead over Allgaier with Allmendinger up to third and Cindric in fourth.

On Lap 30, Jones was penalized for speeding on pit road while making a green-flag stop and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Alex Labbe came to a stop on the track at the exit of Turn 1 on Lap 34 which forced NASCAR to display a caution.

A handful of cars decided to pit but Gibbs stayed out and remained the leader when the race returned to green on Lap 37.

As the field exited Turn 1, Allmendinger powered by Gibbs and into the lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 1

Cindric held off a strong charge from Allmendinger to take the Stage 1 win.

Hemric was third, Harrison Burton fourth and Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier started on the pole but Cindric grabbed the lead after both got through Turn 1 on the first lap.

On Lap 4, Michael Munley got loose and slammed into the tire barrier near Turn 4 to bring out an early caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 8 with Cindric out front followed by Allgaier and Allmendinger.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 11 to allow teams to check tire wear. None of the leaders elected to pit and Cindric remained out front on the restart on Lap 13.

With five laps to go in the first stage, Cindric had opened up nearly a 1-second lead over Allmendinger while Hemric ran third.

On Lap 18, Gibbs and Allgaier both pit for tires and fuel prior to the stage break.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 82 2:23'21.081     43
2 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 82 2:23'22.029 0.948 0.948 6
3 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 82 2:23'22.721 1.640 0.692 22
4 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 82 2:23'23.041 1.960 0.320  
5 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 82 2:23'24.556 3.475 1.515 3
6 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 82 2:23'24.796 3.715 0.240 1
7 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 82 2:23'25.715 4.634 0.919  
8 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 82 2:23'26.730 5.649 1.015  
9 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 82 2:23'28.783 7.702 2.053  
10 8 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 82 2:23'29.934 8.853 1.151  
11 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 82 2:23'30.791 9.710 0.857  
12 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 82 2:23'31.014 9.933 0.223  
13 98 Riley Herbst Ford 82 2:23'31.360 10.279 0.346  
14 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 82 2:23'32.540 11.459 1.180  
15 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 82 2:23'33.327 12.246 0.787  
16 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 82 2:23'33.740 12.659 0.413  
17 26 United States Kris Wright Toyota 82 2:23'34.967 13.886 1.227  
18 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 82 2:23'35.186 14.105 0.219  
19 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 82 2:23'36.082 15.001 0.896  
20 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 82 2:23'36.211 15.130 0.129  
21 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 82 2:23'36.355 15.274 0.144  
22 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 82 2:23'36.747 15.666 0.392 7
23 90 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 82 2:23'37.483 16.402 0.736  
24 17 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 82 2:23'39.446 18.365 1.963  
25 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 82 2:23'40.442 19.361 0.996  
26 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 82 2:23'42.368 21.287 1.926  
27 78 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 82 2:23'49.664 28.583 7.296  
28 61 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 82 2:23'49.795 28.714 0.131  
29 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 81 2:23'45.381 1 Lap 1 Lap  
30 07 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 81 2:23'47.805 1 Lap 2.424  
31 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 81 2:23'49.387 1 Lap 1.582  
32 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 81 2:24'03.700 1 Lap 14.313  
33 52 Dave Smith Chevrolet 80 2:23'53.778 2 Laps 1 Lap  
34 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 75 2:11'24.014 7 Laps 5 Laps  
35 6 Michael Munley Chevrolet 74 2:14'28.326 8 Laps 1 Lap  
36 31 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 66 1:55'15.509 16 Laps 8 Laps  
37 23 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 53 1:38'55.306 29 Laps 13 Laps  
38 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 47 1:27'26.862 35 Laps 6 Laps  
39 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 28 57'52.929 54 Laps 19 Laps  
40 99 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Toyota 20 46'29.998 62 Laps 8 Laps  
