All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
Race report
NASCAR XFINITY Michigan

VIDEO: Airborne crash ends Michigan NASCAR Xfinity race; Allgaier wins

Justin Allgaier collected the checkered flag at Michigan International Speedway, but all eyes were on Kyle Sieg after going airborne and upside down down the backstretch on the final lap.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race ended in a two-lap overtime finish. Justin Allgaier jumped ahead, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Sheldon Creed and John-Hunter Nemechek were in hot pursuit. 

Racing down the backstretch on the final lap, Carson Kvapil was hooked into the outside wall mid-pack. Sieg and Chandler Smith spun to the inside, skidding across the apron.

In a blow-over crash more reminiscent of superspeedways like Daytona or Talladega, Sieg's car became airborne before landing upside down and impacting the inside wall. As the car transitioned from asphalt to grass, it rolled back onto its wheels.

 

The 23-year-old quickly climbed from the car under his own power, and has since been checked and released from the infield care center.

Allgaier victorious 

For Allgaier, it was his 25th career Xfinity win, putting him inside the top-ten on the all-time wins list. He broke a tie with his team owner, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I feel like I had to win because Dale Jr. is running Bristol and we all know he is probably gonna win that race after last year," Allgaier told NBC. "Just cannot say 'thank you' enough to this team. All these guys standing right here.

"The effort (they have) put in has been incredible. We did not show up to Indianapolis three weeks ago like we wanted to, and these guys have worked tirelessly through this break."

Taking in the cheers of the fans, he added: "It's truly special, winning at Michigan in the manufacturer's backyard ... But I hope whoever got turned over over there is okay, but we'll go on and celebrate this one for a while."

Another runner-up finish for Haas-bound Creed

Creed finished second, marking the eleventh time in his career he has crossed the line as the runner-up in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. He started Saturday by announcing a new deal for 2025, signing with the Haas Factory Team. 

“This one might have frustrated me the most out of all of them so far," he said post-race. "I was probably too conservative behind the 20 (Nemechek) trying to save fuel. I was a couple, few laps short on fuel there and the 7 (Allgaier) was in a little bit better spot, and once the 7 got around both of us, and the 88 (Kvapil), I knew I needed to go. I probably sat behind the 20 another two laps and then charged. I was running the 7 down. Just had a really good car, but that caution for rain came at a bad time for us.”

Nemechek was third, Anthony Alfredo fourth, and Sammy Smith fifth. The race was slowed by multiple rain delays and a total of nine cautions.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 J. AllgaierJR MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 128

2:21'14.317

   7 51
2 S. CreedJOE GIBBS RACING 18 Toyota 128

+0.343

2:21'14.660

 0.343 16 38
3 J. NemechekJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 128

+0.519

2:21'14.836

 0.176 14  
4
A. AlfredoOUR MOTORSPORTS
 5 Chevrolet 128

+0.690

2:21'15.007

 0.171 14 34
5
S. SmithJR MOTORSPORTS
 8 Chevrolet 128

+0.805

2:21'15.122

 0.115 15 38
6 N. GragsonRETTE JONES RACING 30 Ford 128

+0.806

2:21'15.123

 0.001 16  
7 M. DiBenedettoRSS RACING 38 Ford 128

+0.853

2:21'15.170

 0.047 7 30
8
T. GrayJOE GIBBS RACING
 19 Toyota 128

+1.022

2:21'15.339

 0.169 7  
9
C. BacarellaALPHA PRIME RACING
 45 Chevrolet 128

+2.142

2:21'16.459

 1.120 9 28
10 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 128

+2.336

2:21'16.653

 0.194 8 37
11 P. KligermanBIG MACHINE RACING TEAM 48 Chevrolet 128

+2.813

2:21'17.130

 0.477 8 27
12
L. HoneymanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 42 Chevrolet 128

+2.814

2:21'17.131

 0.001 10 25
13 R. SiegRSS RACING 39 Ford 128

+3.125

2:21'17.442

 0.311 9 34
14 R. EllisALPHA PRIME RACING 43 Chevrolet 128

+3.499

2:21'17.816

 0.374 8 23
15 J. ClementsJEREMY CLEMENTS RACING 51 Chevrolet 128

+4.372

2:21'18.689

 0.873 10 22
16 J. BurtonJORDAN ANDERSON RACING 27 Chevrolet 128

+4.655

2:21'18.972

 0.283 9 23
17 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 97 Chevrolet 128

+4.846

2:21'19.163

 0.191 10 20
18 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 21 Chevrolet 128

+5.161

2:21'19.478

 0.315 9 24
19 J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING 11 Chevrolet 128

+5.728

2:21'20.045

 0.567 9 18
20
P. RetzlaffJORDAN ANDERSON RACING
 31 Chevrolet 128

+5.840

2:21'20.157

 0.112 8 17
21 J. EarnhardtSAM HUNT RACING 26 Toyota 128

+6.198

2:21'20.515

 0.358 8  
22
E. PatrickSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 07 Chevrolet 128

+6.509

2:21'20.826

 0.311 7 15
23
B. PerkinsRSS RACING
 29 Ford 128

+6.510

2:21'20.827

 0.001 10 14
24 J. BilickiDGM RACING 92 Chevrolet 128

+6.510

2:21'20.827

 0.000 8 13
25
L. BeardenSS-GREEN LIGHT RACING
 14 Ford 128

+11.065

2:21'25.382

 4.555 10 12
26
C. KvapilJR MOTORSPORTS
 88 Chevrolet 128

+33.589

2:21'47.906

 22.524 15 11
27
C. SmithJOE GIBBS RACING
 81 Toyota 128

+52.209

2:22'06.526

 18.620 8 23
28
K. SiegRSS RACING
 28 Ford 127

+1 Lap

2:20'32.834

 1 Lap 7 12
29
J. LoveRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
 2 Chevrolet 127

+1 Lap

2:21'31.807

 58.973 8 17
30 C. CusterSTEWART-HAAS RACING 00 Ford 111

+17 Laps

2:06'49.595

 16 Laps 13 7
31 J. GaseJOEY GASE MOTORSPORTS 35 Chevrolet 101

+27 Laps

1:50'08.401

 10 Laps 9 6
32 K. WeathermanDGM RACING 91 Chevrolet 94

+34 Laps

1:59'36.774

 7 Laps 7 5
33 B. PooleALPHA PRIME RACING 44 Chevrolet 71

+57 Laps

1:28'10.807

 23 Laps 7 4
34
D. DyeKAULIG RACING
 10 Chevrolet 66

+62 Laps

1:19'44.632

 5 Laps 6  
35
A. LawlessAM RACING
 15 Ford 65

+63 Laps

1:17'47.730

 1 Lap 5  
36 B. JonesJR MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 50

+78 Laps

58'56.898

 15 Laps 5 10
37
S. MayerJR MOTORSPORTS
 1 Chevrolet 49

+79 Laps

56'58.358

 1 Lap 6 1
38 R. HerbstSTEWART-HAAS RACING 98 Ford 48

+80 Laps

55'28.151

 1 Lap 3 5

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Haas snags two drivers from rival NASCAR Xfinity teams for 2025

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation
NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025

NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Clash is leaving L.A. and heading to Bowman Gray in 2025
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation
Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination

Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA