Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022 Next / Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / Martinsville II News

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity title

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway have been decided.

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity title
Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Best Points Result
Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 5 1st (2020)
A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 5 24th (2020)
Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 3rd (2018)
Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 5th (2020)
Read Also:
shares
comments
Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022
Previous article

Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022
Next article

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race
Load comments

Latest news

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity title
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Xfinity title

Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.