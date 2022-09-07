Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race
NASCAR News

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo that won the last NASCAR race in Australia has been restored to its former glory.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
Listen to this article

In a project led by Repco, the backer of the car in its heyday, the Kim Jane Chevrolet has been returned to its race-winning livery from two decades ago.

The car will now head to the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama for a special exhibition across the month of October to celebrate Repco's centenary.

Jane will also drive the car in a parade on the morning of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

The car is significant in that it won the final NASCAR race in Australia at Albert Park in 2000, right before the series was shut down.

Jane was one of the top local NASCAR drivers, winning four consecutive titles between 1996 and 2000.

The Chevrolet was a regular winner at the Calder Park Thunderdome and was runner-up in the 1998 NASCAR 1000 at Bathurst.

It also competed at the Winston West NASCAR round at Motegi in Japan in 1999.

It is now owned by Zac O'Hara who races it in the national Stock Car Series.

“It’s a wonderful car, it’s got a lot of great history,” said Jane.

“The Repco sponsorship started in the 1990s with David Tennant, who was the marketing manager at the time. Repco started as a small sponsor when the car ran in Bob Jane T-Marts colours, and we had an opportunity to sell the whole sponsorship to Repco for what turned out to be the last season of NASCAR racing.

“To see it now back in that look as it raced for the last time is a wonderful feeling.”

Repco's Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley added: "Once we were alerted to the fact that this car was still out there, we connected with its owner Zac via the team at V8 Sleuth and arranged to have it returned to its last winning livery from 2000.

“To see the car reunited with Kim at the Calder Park Thunderdome and to have it as part of the display at Bathurst is really special. The NASCAR era is an incredible chapter in Australian motorsport history and one we’re very proud of our involvement in.

“The display at the National Motor Racing Museum is set to feature some important cars from Repco’s motorsport history and we’ll be revealing more of them in the weeks ahead.”

Other cars that will be included in the ‘Repco Racing, 100 Years In The Making’ exhibition will be revealed in coming weeks.

“We’ve celebrated Craig Lowndes, Dick Johnson and Larry Perkins in recent displays and 2022 is the perfect time for us to celebrate Repco’s incredible racing history and heritage in its 100th anniversary year,” said Brad Owen, Museum Coordinator of the National Motor Racing Museum.

“The line-up of cars being assembled is exciting and will give fans at the Repco Bathurst 1000 added reason to visit the Museum this October.”

Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
1/3
Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
2/3
Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Kim Jane, Chevrolet Monte Carlo
3/3
shares
comments

Related video

Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race
Previous article

Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Masi named on SA Motorsport Board Adelaide
Supercars

Masi named on SA Motorsport Board

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars
Supercars

Why Holdsworth retired from Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived
NASCAR NASCAR

Last Aussie NASCAR winner revived

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo that won the last NASCAR race in Australia has been restored to its former glory.

Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race
NASCAR NASCAR

Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is taking on a new role this weekend with ARCA driver Daniel Dye.

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR

After years of struggling to get a foothold in NASCAR Cup's rank and file, Daniel Suarez threw his lot in with the brand new Trackhouse team last season. As the team builds in force, Suarez has been repaid for his faith with his long-awaited first Cup win. Here's how he rose from "rock bottom" - and what his win means long-term.

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

When Kimi Raikkonen left Formula 1 for good, many expected it to be the end of his racing career. But the Finn never ruled out new adventures and with his interest piqued by NASCAR, here’s why he couldn’t turn down the opportunity presented by Trackhouse Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.