Mark Martin to serve as crew chief in Super Late Model race

Martin, a 40-time winner in the Cup Series, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 but has remained active in grassroots racing.

This weekend, Martin, 63, has agreed to serve as crew chief for Dye, 18, in a Super Late Model race at Mission Valley Super Oval in Polson, Mont.

Dye, a regular in the ARCA Menards Series, will drive the No. 43 owned by reigning ARCA West series champion crew chief Travis Sharpe.

“It’s pretty special to have the chance to learn from and work with one of the greatest drivers of all time,” Dye said of Martin. “I know Travis Sharpe will bring us a fast car, and Mark will keep us dialed in.

“Mission Valley Super Oval is a track I had not seen until now but it looks like a really fun place to race, and I can’t wait to get there.”

Said Martin: “I’m really excited about teaming up with Daniel Dye and Travis Sharpe for the Montana 200. I’ve had my eye on Daniel for a while, and believe we can be a contender for this prestigious event.”

Sharpe and Dye first teamed up in the ARCA West race earlier this month at Portland International Raceway, when Sharpe served as Dye’s crew chief in a car owned by Bill McAnnally.

Dye won the pole for the event and finished fourth.

“I knew I had to work with Daniel again after how well we ran at Portland, so the fact that the stars lined up for us to do the biggest race of the year at my home track was just awesome,” Sharpe said.

“And we’re all excited to have Mark Martin work with us.”