Prior to the start of the 2021 season, NASCAR will require Deegan to take sensitivity training.

Deegan, the 19-year-old daughter of Motocross and X Games star Brian Deegan, was streaming an esports racing event on her Twitch account on Sunday when she was hit by another driver when the race was under caution.

Deegan immediately exclaimed: “Hey, who’s the (slur) behind me? Don’t do that, please.” The slur is commonly used to refer to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Afterwards, Deegan posted a message on her Twitter account apologizing for the use of the “insensitive word.”

Read Also: Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

Ford Performance issued the following statement: "We are aware of this inappropriate comment. Hailie immediately acknowledged this mistake, has apologized and promised to be much more thoughtful in the future."

Hailie Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing.

She began her career in NASCAR in 2018 what is now the ARCA Series West. She is the only female driver to have won races in the series – once in 2018 and twice in 2019. In 2020, she competed in the ARCA Menards Series, winning rookie of the year honors and finishing third in the series standings.

Deegan is scheduled to compete fulltime in the NASCAR Truck Series this season with David Gilliland Racing.

Related video