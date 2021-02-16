Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game
Netflix’s NASCAR-themed sitcom – The Crew – debuts this week, starring Kevin James (The King of Queens, Kevin Can Wait) as crew chief and Sarah Stiles (Billions).
Created by Jeff Lowell (The Ranch) the 10-episode series is based around a fictional NASCAR team – Bobby Spencer Racing – with Harry Potter actor Freddie Stroma playing driver Jake Martin.
The team is run by the character played by James, who will serve as the real-life Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Daytona Road Course Cup Series race.
To promote the new series, the cast – which also includes Dan Ahdoot, Jillian Mueller, Gary Anthony Williams and Paris Berelc – took to the racetrack themselves, virtually at least, playing NASCAR Heat 5 to see who would win The Crew Cup.
Check out the action below to see who won…
For more information on the NASCAR Heat 5 video game, head to www.nascarheat.com
