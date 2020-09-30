Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
11 Oct
Warm Up in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Practice in
17 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

shares
comments
“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
By:

Honda Performance Development president Ted Klaus suggests that more technical commonality at U.S. motorsport’s pinnacle would encourage manufacturers to diversify.

Klaus, who will retire and hand over the reins of HPD to David Salter in December, was asked by Motorsport.com about the occasional rumors of Honda tackling NASCAR once the Gen. 2 car was brought online.

Last October, former HPD president Art St. Cyr told Motorsport.com that the company would consider such a move only if it made sense from a budgetary perspective.

Almost a year on, Klaus said: “I think we’ve got our hands full right now with IndyCar and getting on with the [IMSA] DPi for next season. We’ll see how that turns out.

“My suggestion is that the more that North American motorsports is able to take advantage of existing investments across the series, it gives manufacturers a chance to do more than one thing.

“If every series requires a unique investment, especially in today’s age, that will probably cause people to pause because we can’t be all things to all people.

“So I think, for the time being, we’re going to focus on IndyCar and sportscars on behalf of Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports. That’s driven by business limitations, more than anything.”

Honda won its second straight IndyCar Manufactuers’ title last season, is likely to win again this year, and is also trying to successfully defend IMSA titles in both the Prototype and GT Daytona classes.

NASCAR’s next-gen car, likely incorporating some degree of hybrid technology (although probably not on its debut) has been pushed back to 2022, IMSA’s LMDh Prototypes won’t be compulsory until 2023, while IndyCar is currently due to add hybrid units to its new 2.4-liter engines in 2022.

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Previous article

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Solberg to make Italy WRC return with Pirelli test car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Solberg to make Italy WRC return with Pirelli test car

U.S. Tobacco Will Not Renew with Petree Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

U.S. Tobacco Will Not Renew with Petree Racing

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NAS NASCAR / Breaking news

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Proposed 2021 Cup schedule features road racing, new venues

2
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
WRC

Solberg to make Italy WRC return with Pirelli test car

5
NASCAR Cup

U.S. Tobacco Will Not Renew with Petree Racing

Latest news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NAS

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course
NAS

IndyCar, NASCAR to team up again in 2021 at IMS Road Course

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Latest videos

NASCAR executives detail how sport got back on track in 2020 02:33
NASCAR

NASCAR executives detail how sport got back on track in 2020

NASCAR Heat 5 Launch Trailer 01:08
NASCAR

NASCAR Heat 5 Launch Trailer

Blaney and Wallace visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge 03:42
NASCAR

Blaney and Wallace visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019 00:51
NASCAR

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019

PS4 Final Lap - Michigan 2019 01:05
NASCAR

PS4 Final Lap - Michigan 2019

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.