Video: Conquering the UK’s toughest rally

A record entry of 155 crews, driving historic machinery started the brutal five-day 350-mile marathon that started in Wales, ventured into Scotland, and finished in England, taking in some of the UK's most famous stages.

Star names from the World Rally Championship past and present graced the stages but they all succumbed to the challenge.

Five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke drove his Ford Escort MK2 into the lead by stage four before an engine issue put the Northern Irishman out.

"To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement. We will be back," said Meeke.

Meeke's exit handed 2022 British rally champion Osian Pryce the lead by a second from former factory WRC driver Oliver Solberg at the end of Thursday night.

Solberg soon powered into the lead winning 20 of the 25 stages he contested as the Swede, also driving a Mk2 Escort, built up a lead of over five minutes before a driveshaft failure dashed victory hopes on stage 28.

"Of course, I'm disappointed not to win. I felt we had everything under control until we had the problem with the driveshaft," said Solberg.

Marty McCormack inherited the rally lead which he held to clinch victory after completing Monday night's mammoth 39-mile stage through Kielder, a test longer than any WRC stage this season.

Among those to emerge through trials and tribulations was Autosport-supported driver Tony Jardine who overcame several hurdles across the 33 stages to reach the finish in 80th position in his Chrysler Avenger.

The achievement of making the finish after one of the toughest rallies the UK has witnessed for a generation was not lost on the veteran of 27 WRC Wales Rally GBs.

"I am so pleased. There have been so many highs and lows and to conquer everything and get across the finish line means everything," said Jardine.

"This is the toughest RAC I have been on and of RACs and Wales Rally GBs, I have done 27. I have done some big, tough events but I think this is the toughest."