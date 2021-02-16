Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

shares
comments
John Force Racing confirms its return to action
By:

The 21-time NHRA championship-winning team John Force Racing will start the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series with next month’s opening round of the season.

JFR announced it was putting racing activities on hold last July during a 2020 NHRA season heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. will see 16-time champion John Force and three-time champion Robert Hight return to Funny Car action, while 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force will again take on her dragster rivals.

Team owner John Force’s Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car will be run by crew chief Danny Hood and Tim Fabrisi. 

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and fans for sticking by us,” said Force who has 151 Funny Car wins to his name. “I really realized how much I love this sport and I appreciate the chance to get back into my PEAK / BlueDEF Chevrolet.

“We’re excited to be back racing and to have all of our sponsors with us. I’m looking forward to working with Camping World and can’t wait to see where the sport goes with them on board.”

JFR team president Hight, who has 51 wins, will continue to drive the Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS which is run by Jimmy Prock and Chris Cunningham.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to going rounds and winning races with this Auto Club team,” said Hight. “I know Jimmy and Chris and all our Auto Club guys are excited and ready to get going.

“I’m happy to be continuing John Force Racing’s over 20-year partnership with AAA and ultimately going after another championship.”

Crew chiefs David Grubnic and Mac Savage will continue to tune Brittany Force’s Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac dragster.

“I can’t wait to get back to the racetrack with my Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team,” she said. “We’ll be chasing down our first win of the season right out of the gate. This year I’m really looking forward to racing in Seattle with Frank Tiegs and Flav-R-Pac as the title sponsor.”

John Force Racing’s other sponsors include Chevrolet, Cornwell Tools, Montana Brand, ParkerStore, Baldwin Filters, Gates Belts, Weld Racing, Simpson Race Products and Goodyear.

In preparation for the season, JFR is set to attend NHRA’s Pro Winter Warm-Up March 5-7 at Palm Beach International Raceway.

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Previous article

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
Load comments

About this article

Series NHRA
Drivers Brittany Force , Robert Hight , John Force
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren becomes first F1 team to reveal 2021 car

2
NASCAR

Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game

47min
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws releases 1997 schedule

Latest news
John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

20m
GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Sep 25, 2020
John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Jul 31, 2020
NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Jun 3, 2020
NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon
NHRA

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

May 4, 2020
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship
General / Breaking news

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

More from
Brittany Force
John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Brittany Force released from hospital following Pomona shunt
NHRA / Breaking news

Brittany Force released from hospital following Pomona shunt

Video: Brittany Force in hospital overnight following crash
NHRA / Breaking news

Video: Brittany Force in hospital overnight following crash

Trending Today

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Indianapolis Super Stock Class Winners
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis Super Stock Class Winners

Brainerd Stock Qualifying Final Order
NHRA NHRA / News

Brainerd Stock Qualifying Final Order

Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Where are they now - Tommy Houston
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature

Where are they now - Tommy Houston

Revamped 2021 NASCAR Truck Series schedule includes Knoxville
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Revamped 2021 NASCAR Truck Series schedule includes Knoxville

Nike racing footwear to debut at Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Nike racing footwear to debut at Daytona 500

Latest news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.