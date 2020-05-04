NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

The season is expected to resume, with fans in attendance, in August and will consist of 18 total events for 2020, including the two that kicked off the season. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will continue to be contested at each Mello Yello Series event.

The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation.

At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed. These include Gainesville, Houston, Bristol, Norwalk, Chicago, Denver and Sonoma.