NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

The first two races – the Winternationals at Pomona and Arizona Nationals – were completed before the coronavirus pandemic knocked all U.S. motorsport out of action. The third and fourth races of the season, at Indy, will run on consecutive weekends, July 11-12 and July 18-19, at the home of the newly-sponsored Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals. The season will conclude Nov. 13-15 in the Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

The revised schedule is subject to changes due to evolving facts and guidelines.

The Indianapolis events will be open to a limited number of spectators, with offers being extended via email to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders. The first event will feature all four Mello Yello classes – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle – while the second event will feature Top Fuel and Funny Car along with the E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Series presented by J&A Service, Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley Series, and the SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. Neither event will include Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competition.

Thus the revised 2020 schedule will consist of 19 total events, with the events in Chicago, Norwalk, Richmond, Epping and Sonoma – as well as the spring events in Las Vegas and Charlotte – all canceled. By contrast, the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta, previously announced as canceled, has returned to the 2020 schedule in late August.

The first four events – both Indianapolis events as well as the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle and the Mile-High NHRA Nationals in Denver – will be broadcast on the FOX Broadcast Network.

Sixteen of the events on the revised schedule will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. This will entail one day of qualifications (two rounds) on Saturday and Final Eliminations on Sunday. Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes will begin racing on Friday.

The JEGS Allstars competition, originally scheduled as part of the Chicago event, and the Mickey Thompson Tires Pro Bike Battle, originally scheduled as part of the Sonoma event, will both be contested at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Due to the compressed schedule, points will not be reset after the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

The revised schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season

July 11-12 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 18-19 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 31-Aug. 2 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 7-9 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30 NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte

Sept. 25-27 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25 Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15 Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Schedule subject to change. All events listed above will contest Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

*The U.S. Nationals will have one Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying round on Friday and two rounds on Saturday