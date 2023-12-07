Subscribe
NHRA
News

Tony Stewart to drive wife Leah's NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is going to race a Top Fuel dragster in the NHRA next year.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Tony Stewart

Stewart, a three-time champion of the NASCAR Cup Series, competed in the Top Alcohol dragster division for McPhillips Racing over the past year. He ended 2023 as the championship runner-up, losing out to Julie Nataas.

The 52-year-old is a busy man, fielding a Top Fuel dragster for his wife Leah Pruett and Funny Car driver Matt Hagan. He also runs a Sprint Car team and is the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in  NASCAR where he fields two full-time Xfinity cars and a four-car Cup team.

Stewart's wife Leah will sit out the 2024 season as she and Stewart focus on starting a family. He will take her place in the Top Fuel dragster, saying in a release from the team: "I am very proud of my wife. To make a decision like this has got to be extremely hard. I don’t think from a male’s perspective that we can fully grasp it. To be a competitive, professional race car driver and have to make the decision to take yourself out of the seat to start a family is not a position most males would want to be put in. We had discussed starting a family and this was her decision. In those discussions, we came to the conclusion that the timing was up to her. I was very supportive as to whether she wanted to do it now or years from now. I’m very humbled that Leah and [crew chief Neal Strausbaugh] felt I was the driver to fill in for her. I feel honored that I can do that for my wife and this team.”

Speaking on the decision to step out of the driver's seat, Pruett said: "Drag racing has been an important part of my life for over three quarters of my life. 27 years of racing in the NHRA has molded who I am and I am extremely grateful for the life it has given me. Through a long series of thought processes and a decision that did not happen overnight, I feel that stepping out of the seat right now is what’s best for myself and Tony to start a family.”

Along with being a three-time champion of the NASCAR Cup Series, Stewart's career as a driver includes titles in IndyCar, USAC, IROC, and the SRX Series he founded. Could he add NHRA to that list in 2024?

shares
comments
Previous article Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Allmendinger returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

Allmendinger returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix II

Allmendinger returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 Allmendinger returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns

Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

F1 Formula 1

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

DTM DTM

Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe