Subscribe
Previous / Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke
Offroad News

Finke still hanging in the balance

There is still no firm decision on whether the Finke Desert Race will take place next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Toby Price

The immediate future of the event hangs in the balance off the back of a coronial inquest into the death of a spectator in 2021.

The outcome of the inquest was particularly scathing on both the organisers for not implementing safety recommendations from Motorsport Australia, and the governing body for issuing a permit anyway.

As it stands, Motorsport Australia is refusing to issue a permit for this year's event which means, without a resolution, the Cars category can't take place.

Motorcycling Australia has, publicly at least, said it will back the Bikes category still taking place.

Motorsport.com understands neither the two- nor four-wheeled governing body have seen a spectator safety plan for this year.

An update provided today by organisers read: "Discussions relating to the required permit for the Auto (car) section of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race are ongoing between the Finke Desert Race Committee and Motorsport Australia, with the support of the Northern Territory Government.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee hopes to reach a resolution soon. The outcome of the final decision will be communicated as soon as possible.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee thanks all competitors, crews, sponsors, contractors and the Alice Springs community for their continued patience.

"No further comments will be made at this time."

The event is meant to take place on June 9-12.

shares
comments

Coronial inquest leaves serious doubts over Finke
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Supercars

Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars Erebus owner's parity advice to Supercars

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Offroad

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year

Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29 "Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe