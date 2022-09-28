Price upgrades Trophy Truck for Baja 1000 tilt

Listen to this article

The two-time Dakar Rally winner has teamed up with former Supercars driver Paul Weel for a full Baja programme under the Team Australia banner.

The pair campaigned a two-wheel-drive truck at the Vegas to Reno and Baja 400 events, sealing an impressive fifth in the latter.

However they have opted to put their two-wheel-drive truck on the market and will upgrade to an all-wheel-drive Mason that will be run by John Vance and TSCO Racing for the Baja 1000.

According to Price, the upgrade will give Team Australia the opportunity to genuinely fight for Baja glory.

“Super excited to be able to say that Paul and I will be racing in an all-new truck for the Baja 1000, and we now have all four wheels getting traction in a Mason AWD," said Price.

“We have shown great pace in our first couple of events and to now have this opportunity and chance to be in even equipment should help in trying to get some competitive results.

“It’s the way of the future and to be able to run with the guys at the front in the same equipment should hopefully show soon enough in our results.

"[With] AWD you can run a pace of 80 per cent but still be doing the pace of a two-wheel-drive, which is always a positive for the longevity of the race truck.

“We are excited to have our sponsors onboard with this programme and show them and the world we are taking this seriously and want to win races."

Price has tasted success at the Baja 1000 before, finishing second with Nasser Al-Attiyah in Jesse Jones' truck in 2019.

For this latest tilt Price and Weel will be joined by Preston Schmidt and Dale Moscatt, the same navigators that were on the crew for the Baja 400.

The 2022 Baja 1000 takes place between November 15-20.