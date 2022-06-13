Price wins eighth Finke crown

Listen to this article

The two-time Dakar winner claimed a second consecutive King of the Desert crown in the Cars category with a record-breaking run from Alice Springs to Aputula and back.

Price and navigator Jason Duncan kicked off their record run with a dominant first leg that left them more than five minutes clear of the field.

They then completed it with a clean run back to Alice Springs that yielded a 2m89s victory over Aaron James.

The two Cars wins sit alongside a record-breaking six King of the Desert Crowns for Price.

“We're stoked and it was a good run back,” Price said.

“We didn't push, we didn't do anything crazy. I just can't thank my crew enough for all their efforts.

“We had a really good run yesterday, and the hardest part is that you don't know what's going on behind you.

"You push really hard, and the boys have done a great job with the truck... everything has turned out really good."

