Previous / Emergency services called to Finke incident
Offroad / Finke Desert Race News

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race

By:

A spectator has been killed after a vehicle left the track during the Finke Desert Race in Australia.

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race

The second leg of the annual run from Alice Springs to Aputula and back was cut short earlier today for an incident that required the intervention of emergency services.

Northern Territory Police has now confirmed that a man in his 60s was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the track.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured and has been airlifted to hospital in Alice Springs, while the navigator of the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was treated for minor injuries.

Police will continue to investigate the matter, while Motorsport Australia has confirmed it will also hold its own investigation.

"Motorsport Australia is saddened to hear of today’s tragic news from the Finke Desert Race in Alice Springs," read statement from the governing body.

"NT Police has now confirmed a spectator has passed away following an incident which occurred approximately 35km from the finish line on Monday morning. Motorsport Australia extends its sympathies to the families, friends and all those impacted by today’s events.

"Together with event organisers, Motorsport Australia will begin its own investigation into the incident and will of course assist all relevant authorities with their respective investigations.

"Motorsport Australia is also providing ongoing support and assistance to all competitors, officials and those associated with the event, which includes providing counselling services.

"As these investigations remain ongoing, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time."

Toby Price had already completed his victorious run back to Alice Springs, the two-time Dakar champion becoming the first person to win Finke on both two and four wheels.

Alice Springs local David Walsh has classified the winner of the Bikes class, his second Finke crown, based on the overnight standings.

Emergency services called to Finke incident

Previous article

Emergency services called to Finke incident
ORRW

58m
ORRW

2h
ORRW

3h
ORRW

May 25, 2021
ORRW

Nov 25, 2019
Offroad

Offroad

