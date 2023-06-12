Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

The KTM ace once again focused solely on the Cars class at the famous offroad event, sharing his Mitsubishi-bodied Trophy Truck with navigator Jason Duncan.

For the second straight year it was a clean sweep for Price and Duncan, the duo topping the Prologue, the first leg out to Aputula, and the return leg back to Alice Springs.

That sealed a third straight Cars crown for Price, and ninth in total along with is six 'King of the Desert' titles on two wheels.

Price and Duncan completed the 226-kilometre run from Alice Springs to Aputula on Sunday in 1h38m35.3s to hold a three-and-a-half minute lead overnight.

Victory was then sealed with a 1h43m11.239s return leg, the total of 3h21m46.628s leaving Price/Duncan six minutes clear of second-placed Greg Gartner.

The total time was just four-tenths short of the record set by Price last year.

“To get my first win was a dream come true, and then to say I have nine [now] is wild,” said Price.

“We had a really good run, the truck did an amazing job, my crew did an amazing job – without them, I wouldn’t be up here.”

David Walsh, meanwhile, bagged his fourth consecutive King of the Desert title in the Bikes class.

The KTM rider held a lead of just over two minutes after the first leg, and while he was pipped by Callum Norton on the return leg, his overall time was good enough for victory.