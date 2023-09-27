Subscribe
Previous / Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race
Offroad News

You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck

Toby Price has listed his three-time Finke Desert Race winning Trophy Truck up for the sale.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MHA18716

The two-time Dakar Rally winner has campaigned a TSCO-built Trophy Truck, dressed in custom Mitsubishi Triton panels, at the past three Finke Desert Races,

He's banked three wins on the bounce as well, becoming the first rider/driver to win the event on both two and four wheels.

The truck is currently listed on major Australian auto retail site carsales with a price of $620,000.

"Up for sale is Toby Price's very own custom-built race winning Trophy Truck," reads the listing.

"Originally built by TSCO Racing in the USA and freighted to Australia to race in the Finke Desert Race, the #487 won the race three times back-to-back in the Car Category, breaking Prologue and Race time records along the way at Australia's toughest off-road race.

"To be sold with one set of stripped custom panels, a Motorsport Australia log book, six tyres on truck, eight spare wheels and tyres, Albins gearbox, tailshafts (one new and two used), starter motor, steering box, various bolts and heims, air cleaner and lights.

"Serious enquiries only."

shares
comments

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2024 Supercars grid almost finalised

2024 Supercars grid almost finalised

Supercars
Sandown

2024 Supercars grid almost finalised 2024 Supercars grid almost finalised

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Supercars
Sandown

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe