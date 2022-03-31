Bargwanna to race S5000 at Albert Park

Listen to this article

The second-generation racer will make a second appearance in the V8-powered series following his debut at Sydney Motorsport Park late last year.

He'll drive a Garry Rogers Motorsport-run car for what will be his maiden appearance at the famous Albert Park circuit.

"It will be my first time at Albert Park and I'm stoked," said the TCR Australia regular.

"It's an awesome track. The [Australian] Grand Prix happens once every year and we all get thrilled to sit and watch it or go to watch the event.

"It's a dream to be able to race on it and I'm so excited to turn some laps on it.

"Last year it felt like it was a jump into the deep end to drive the S5000. There were lessons to learn out of that weekend. They are beasts of things and take a lot of getting used to.

"This time around it will be good – I've got knowledge from last year and I'm excited to get out and have another, better crack at it this time."

The entry will be backed by Burson Auto Parts, which also supports Bargwanna's TCR programme, and his Bathurst 6 Hour entry with cousin Jude Bargwanna.

Albert Park will be the third round of the 2022 Australian Drivers' Championship with a full grid of 17 cars entered.

Track action kicks off next Thursday with practice and qualifying, before a race each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tim Macrow heads to Albert Park leading the standings by a single point over Joey Mawson.