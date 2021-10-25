Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney

Bargwanna, son of 2000 Bathurst 1000 winner Jason, will debut in the V8-powered open-wheeler category at the first of the two Tasman Series rounds.

Bargwanna is currently only planning on racing the S5000 at SMP before turning his focus back to his TCR Australia programme for Bathurst.

The deal follows Bargwanna's first test in an S5000 at Winton yesterday, which proved to be an eye-opening experience for the ex-Formula Ford ace.

“[The test is] probably one of the best things I’ve ever done, and I might have to trade in the TCR car for one of them, I think!” said Bargwanna.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is going to be awesome. Unfortunately, we can’t race the TCR cars but jumping in one of these beasts is going to be pretty awesome.

“I’ve had open-wheeler experience before, but nothing like this – especially with the V8 power. It’s awesome.

“It’s a rush I just want to do again and again.

“Obviously it’s rear-wheel-drive and a lot more grunt so I just have to be a bit careful and go back to my Formula Ford grass roots and focus on that.

“The aero is cool, you turn into a corner and it sticks, it’s a really cool feeling. When you get to feel it for the real thing it’s unreal.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is a great track and it’s going to be really cool to run these things there.

“My expectations are just to do the best job I can. It’s my first time in it so all I can do is my best, learn as much as I can and have a bit of fun.”

S5000 promoter Australian Racing Group has put a $50,000 prize fund up for the two-event Tasman Series, which will conclude with S5000's debut at the famous Mount Panorama circuit over the Bathurst 1000 weekend in December.

GRM has already locked in experienced S5000 drivers James Golding and Nathan Herne for both Tasman rounds.

The Tasman Series kicks off at SMP on November 19-21, the last of the four consecutive Supercars rounds in Western Sydney.