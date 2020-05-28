Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in progress . . .
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
23 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Bartlett honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

shares
comments
Slider
List

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
1/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
2/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
3/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
4/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
5/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
6/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett

S5000 Heritage Series – Bartlett
7/7
By:
May 28, 2020, 12:36 AM

For the third week of its Heritage Series, S5000 has paid tribute to one of Australian motorsport's great all-rounders – Kevin Bartlett.

The S5000 Heritage Series is a 10-week roll-out of classic concept liveries celebrating heroes of Formula 5000 racing from the 1970s and 1980s.

Following tributes to Garrie Cooper and Frank Matich, the latest driver to be honoured is the versatile Bartlett.

Proof of Bartlett's ability in both touring cars and open-wheelers is that he was the first driver to win both the Gold Star (1968 and 1969) and the Bathurst 1000 (with John Goss in 1974).

His remarkable CV includes being on the grid for the inaugural Australian Touring Car Championship race at Gnoos Blas in 1960, racing some of the world's best drivers in the Tasman Series, a Macau Grand Prix win in 1969 and a brief USAC stint in 1970.

Bartlett made his first foray into Formula 5000 in the one-off Mildren Chevrolet – as reimagined above – at the Australian Grand Prix in 1970.

He was a front-runner in the category throughout the 1970s, moving first to a McLaren M10B and then on to a Lola T300 and T400. He finished second in the Gold Star in 1971, 1972 and 1974, the latter despite being badly injured in a crash at Pukekohe.

Bartlett then campaigned a Brabham BT43, the only Brabham Formula 5000 car, to third in the Gold Star in 1978 before being badly injured for a second time in a crash at Sandown in 1979.

That spelled the end of Bartlett's open-wheeler career, and the start of his stint in the famous Channel Nine Camaro in the ATCC.

Related video

Next article
Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt

Previous article

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Vintage

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8

2
Vintage

Irwindale tech inspection, show

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Charlotte race with last-lap pass

4
NASCAR Truck

Where are they now? – Robert Huffman

5
NASCAR Truck

Chase Elliott cashes in bounty with Truck win over Kyle Busch

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

Bartlett honoured in S5000 Heritage Series
Misc

Bartlett honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt
Misc

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed
TCRA

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

Matich honoured in S5000 Heritage Series
Misc

Matich honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

S5000 launches 'Heritage Series'
Misc

S5000 launches 'Heritage Series'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.