Bathurst S5000: Finale cut short by huge crash

Cameron, who came into the final race as the Tasman Series leader, made the worst possible start to the race when he stalled as the lights went out.

He got going again, only for his Tasman hopes to take another hit when ran into the back of Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Nathan Herne at Hell Corner on the second lap.

The resulting safety car helped Herne and Cameron get out of the sand and re-join the back of the field for the restart, but the green flag running was short-lived.

Cameron tried to go side-by-side with Luis Leeds through the Chase on the restart lap, the pair making wheel-to-wheel contact at full speed.

Leeds bounced through the sand on the inside of the Chase and was lucky not to roll over, while Cameron fired into the outside wall.

Both drivers hopped out of their wrecked cars under their own power.

The race was swiftly red flag and declared, making it four from four in terms of crash-affected races at Mount Panorama for the category.

More to follow.