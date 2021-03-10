New backing for S5000 points leader Randle

Randle, who holds an 11-point series lead following the opener in Tasmania, will debut his new look at this weekend's second round at Phillip Island.

The deal will run for all three remaining rounds of the shortened 2021 schedule, ahead of a move to a 2021/2022 summer series.

“Castrol is such an iconic brand and I’m unbelievably proud to be part of the team this year,” said Randle.

“I’ve had the Castrol logo on several of my cars over the years and I’ve always enjoyed a great relationship with everyone there.

“It’s so cool to have them with me for S5000 this year. We are looking forward to a big season after a successful weekend in Symmons Plains. Hopefully, we can be in the championship picture come Sydney in May.”

This weekend's S5000 action at Phillip Island kicks off with a pair of practice sessions on Friday. There will then be a qualifying session and a pair of 14 laps on Saturday, followed by a 14-lap finale on Sunday.

You can watch all three races live and free on Motorsport.tv.