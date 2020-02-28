Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test

Davison, whose father Jon raced in the Formula 5000 category back in 1970s and 80s, will partner Ruben Barrichello at Team BRM for the opening round of the 2020 S5000 season on the Australian Grand Prix support bill.

Ahead of his maiden race, Davison got to experience the 560bhp car at the official pre-season test at The Bend Motorsport Park, joining 10 other drivers.

Although no times were published from the test, the 33-year-old likened the S5000 car to the Indy Lights machine he raced in 2008-09 – and praised the organiser for creating the “right balance of performance” with Australia’s latest big open-wheel series.

“The moment that I did my first out lap, it reminded me of the Indy Lights car that I once drove,” said Davison.

“It was a big torquey V8 car, but this definitely has more power, less tyre grip, and is a lot of fun to drive.

“They have achieved the right balance of performance for what they’ve wanted to create here for the drivers and the fans. Yeah, I loved it.

“I’ve run on very old tyres, so I’m curious to see what they are like on some better ones, but so far, I’m loving it and can’t wait to get to the Grand Prix.

“I’m definitely with the right team. The Team BRM guys are fantastic to work with. I can tell that they are very knowledgeable and the moment I walked into their workshop, the professionalism has carried over to the race track.

“There is some pretty exciting race drivers to be competing against – people with Bathurst 1000 wins, Supercars drivers, former Formula 1 drivers. It’s going to be an all-star race.

“This series deserves that and hopefully we can capture and take over as many of the F1 fans at Albert Park.”

After two exhibition rounds in 2019, Albert Park will mark the start of the first full-blown season of the S5000 series.

As many as 16 drivers are expected to line up in Melbourne for the opening round of the season, with reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Alex Premat, Davison and Barrichello three of the most high profile names to sign up for the race.

