De Pasquale to make S5000 debut

The Erebus driver will take over the Team BRM entry raced at Sandown by Rubens Barrichello.

Now a rising star in the touring car world, De Pasquale is no stranger to open-wheelers. He was crowned Australian Formula Ford champion back in 2013, before dominating the 2014 Formula Renault 1.6 NEC title with nine wins from 15 races.

He's also got runs on the board at The Bend, one of his two Supercars podiums having come at the South Aussie circuit.

“I was at Sandown for the S5000 debut and as soon as they hit the track, everyone that was there ran to the fence,” said De Pasquale.

“I’ve done a bit of open wheel stuff before, so it will be cool to get back into those types of cars with big horsepower and lots of downforce.

“I’ve been doing a lot of racing in recent weeks, but if I had my way, I’d race every day of the year. It’s the best part of the job, so anytime I can race something, I’m definitely interested.

“The S5000s are fast cars and have that distinctive V8 sound, and that is what we like to hear. Noise is the appeal of motor racing. I was jealous watching from the sidelines, but now it’s cool to new involved.

“The Bend is a fast flowing circuit. It’s got a great surface, so that style of circuit will suit an aero-style car. I’ve had success there in Supercars too, so I’m sure these cars won’t disappoint.”

De Pasquale will be joined in the grid by Erebus enduro co-driver Will Brown, who, for the second Shannons Nationals round in a row, will dovetail his TCR commitments with an S5000 drive.

“It’s very exciting to jump back in S5000. What a showcase of an event it was at Sandown – easily the biggest Shannons Nationals [event] that has ever been held,” said Will Brown.

“The crowd was awesome and they really got around the new S5000 class. I hope that we can see lots of people from South Australia come and check it out at The Bend.

“I certainly feel a lot more comfortable in the car. I was behind the ball in terms of testing laps going into Sandown, but with a full race meeting under my belt, I reckon we will be able to hit the ground running.

“It’s going to be exciting to race against my main driver Anton. We’ve been sharing a car for the last few rounds, so it will be cool to race separate cars in the same race. I reckon it’s going to be game on!”