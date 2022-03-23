Full S5000 field for Albert Park

Listen to this article

The Albert Park circuit is set to host the third round of the Australian Drivers' Championship as part of the undercard for the AGP on April 7-10.

The high-profile event has seen a sharp upswing in grid size, with all 17 cars available to be raced set to be on the grid.

That's a stark contrast to the nine cars that turned out for last weekend's second round at Phillip Island.

New additions to the Albert Park grid include regular Indy 500 starter James Davison.

The expat Aussie did join the field for S5000's partial appearance at the AGP in 2020, which was cut short after just one day of running due to the pandemic.

He had qualified seventh for what would have been his debut S5000 race had the meeting not been called off.

Next month's AGP grid will include other debutants such as Formula Ford racer Conor Somers, Super2 regular Matt Chahda, and Excel racer Lee Stibbs.

Nathan Herne, who was a regular for Garry Rogers Motorsport last season, also re-joins the field for Albert Park.

S5000 will hit the track on the Thursday of the AGP for two practice sessions and qualifying. There will then one race per day across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

S5000 entry list – Albert Park

# SPONSOR DRIVER STATE COLOUR 1 Form700/ALABAR Team BRM Joey Mawson NSW Black/Red 3 Form700/ALABAR Team BRM Zane Goddard QLD Black/Red 4 Pilatus Team BRM James Davison USA Blue/White 8 Versa Motorsport Shae Davies QLD Black/Yellow/Orange 12 Giraffe Civil Adam Garwood TAS Black/Orange 15 Team BRM Kaleb Ngatoa NZ Blue 17 GRM TBA VIC Blue/White 18 GRM TBA VIC Black/Gold 22 Amadio Motorsport GRM Sebastien Amadio SA Black 23 UCS Group Racing TMR Tim Macrow VIC Orange/Black 29 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne NSW White/Blue 31 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding VIC Red 37 Versa Motorsport Cooper Webster VIC Black/Yellow 48 Nippy's Blake Purdie SA White/Orange 71 Hi-Tech Field Services Conor Somers VIC Black/Orange 81 Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda VIC Black/Red 88 ACMFinance/Arrow Cars Lee Stibbs SA Blue/Pink