Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / S5000 to debut push-to-pass on the Gold Coast
Other open wheel / S5000 – Gold Coast Race report

Gold Coast S5000: Herne wins opener

Nathan Herne took a lights-to-flag win from the opening race of the S5000 Tasman Series on the Gold Coast.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gold Coast S5000: Herne wins opener
Listen to this article

After banking pole with a record-breaking lap, Herne made a perfect start to the first 17-lap race of the weekend.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver then staged a race-long battle with 2022 Australian Drivers' Champion Joey Mawson.

The pair traded fastest laps throughout the race, Herne doing enough to hold a 1.5-second lead over Mawson at the finish.

The win was the Trans Am regular's first in an S5000 car and gives him an early Tasman Series lead.

Jordan Boys finished third, more than 10 seconds back, ahead of Ben Bargwanna and S5000 debutant Noah Sands.

Fellow debutants Jude Bargwanna, Mark Rosser and Elly Morrow were next, while Cooper Webster was a DNS following his qualifying crash.

The S5000 action continues with races at 8am and 10:55am local time tomorrow.

shares
comments
S5000 to debut push-to-pass on the Gold Coast
Previous article

S5000 to debut push-to-pass on the Gold Coast
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds takes shock pole Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds takes shock pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Shane van Gisbergen sealed the 2022 Supercars title in fitting style with a dominant race win on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings

FIA officials are likely to reduce the use of the black-and-orange flag warning following controversy over its use in several incidents during Formula 1’s 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Tomoki Nojiri clinched the 2022 Super Formula title with a race to spare after finishing second to Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara in the penultimate race of the season at Suzuka.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.