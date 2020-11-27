Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP1 in
07 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

shares
comments
GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
By:

Garry Rogers Motorsport has locked in its first two drivers ahead of the 2021 S5000 season.

The squad, which provides across-the-board technical support for the category, has confirmed that both former Supercars full-timer James Golding and ex-Red Bull junior Luis Leeds have signed deals for 2021.

The pair were set to race for GRM this season, only for the pandemic to halt the season in its tracks after a single day of running at Albert Park.

Golding will head into the campaign as one of the outright favourites, having won a race in 2019 and taken pole at Albert Park before the meeting was cancelled.

Leeds, meanwhile, has shown promise in testing, leaving team boss Barry Rogers confident in his line-up.

“It’s great that we welcome both Jimmy and Luis back into our team’s own S5000 programme for the new season,” said Rogers.

“Jimmy showed that he is the real deal in these cars. He qualified on pole at the Grand Prix in a very competitive field. It was an impressive effort, and he is dead keen to get back in and try and win it.

“Luis is such a good young lad, and we feel that he has the right attitude and desire to be a winner in S5000. There’s no doubt he is fast, and when he seriously gets his head around these cars, he will be a contender.

“We obviously want to see as many S5000s out on the grid as possible and it’s particularly pleasing to see the uptake of young drivers emerging in the class. Securing Jimmy and Luis was important for our team, and we’re hoping to confirm another young talent soon, but we’ll wait and see on that.

“Symmons Plains is going to be an awesome venue to kick off the S5000 Championship. We know that the Tassie race fans are keen and we can’t wait to get down there.”

S5000 will run a short season in the first part of 2021, before firing back up in September for a 2021/2022 summer series, that format set to become a permanent fixture.

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix

Previous article

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Luis Leeds , James Golding
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Dann Young killed at Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

Target budget for WEC hypercar rules slashed
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Target budget for WEC hypercar rules slashed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

WKA: Daytona Dirt World Championships
Kart Kart / News

WKA: Daytona Dirt World Championships

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

Latest news

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

TRS season shortened to three rounds
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS season shortened to three rounds

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws to Invade 'Springfield Mile'

2
WEC

Target budget for WEC hypercar rules slashed

3
WEC

Cool Racing becomes latest team to skip WEC finale

4
USAC

Midgets to Manzanita

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
Misc

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

TRS season shortened to three rounds
Misc

TRS season shortened to three rounds

S5000 makes summer series move
Misc

S5000 makes summer series move

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel
Feb 16, 2020

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.