Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash

The Garry Rogers Motorsport made a lightning start to today's feature race, which saw him immediately close in on pole-sitter Thomas Randle.

However Randle moved to the right just as Herne wanted to squeeze past, contact with the right-rear of Randle's car sending Herne skyward.

After a violent landing he immediately signalled to medical crews and the race was red-flagged as he was attended to while still in the car.

He eventually climbed out and walked to the ambulance for checks in the medical centre.

An S5000 spokesperson has since confirmed to Motorsport.com that Herne has been transferred to hospital for further checks, however there are no concerns about any serious injuries.

The teenager had already claimed the Trans Am round win on a weekend of double duties between two categories.

Joey Mawson went on to win the race ahead of James Golding, Tim Macrow and Randle.

More to follow....