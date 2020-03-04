Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field

The 24-year-old Formula 2 racer, who recently joined Williams in a reserve driver role, will team up with Rubens Barrichello at Team BRM for the S5000 season opener.

The one-off drive came through former Williams team manager Peter Windsor, who met with S5000 category manager Chris Lambden during a recent trip to Melbourne.

Aitken will join the likes of Barrichello, Giancarlo Fisichella, Alex Premat and James Davison in the fight for the Alan Jones Cup at Albert Park.

“I love all forms of cars and racing so I’m really looking forward to experiencing S5000 with its V8 power on such a fantastic track in Australia," said Aitken.

"There’s a great selection of drivers on the grid, including some F1 legends, so I’m sure it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.

"Many thanks to Team BRM and everyone who made it possible.”

Lambden thanks Williams and the FIA for granting Aitken permission to take up the offer of an S5000 drive.

“The fact that a current Formula 2 front-runner and F1 test driver expressed the desire to jump into an S5000 car and take on all-comers is a huge boost for S5000,” said Lambden.

“Given Jack’s programme for 2020 and his commitments with Williams while he’s here, it required the permission of both Williams F1 and the FIA for him to compete, so we’re particularly grateful for their support.

“Jack’s presence on the grid will certainly give the young Australian contenders something to measure themselves against.”

