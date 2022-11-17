Tickets Subscribe
Macrow to end full-time driving career

Australian open-wheel specialist Tim Macrow will call time on his full-time driving career following next month's Tasman Series finale in Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Macrow to end full-time driving career
Listen to this article

The second-generation racer has been a staple of the Aussie single-seater scene since debuting in Formula Ford in 2002.

He finished second to David Reynolds in the 2004 Australian Formula Ford Championship before moving on to a hugely successful wings-and-slicks career.

He was a front-runner throughout the Formula 3 era of the Australian Drivers' Championship/Gold Star, winning titles in 2007 and 2011.

Macrow was the instrumental in the introduction of S5000, completing the majority of the development driving before entering a car under his Tim Macrow Racing banner in 2021 and 2022.

Between F3 and S5000 he has 32 Gold Star race wins to his name, more than anyone else in the history of the prestigious prize.

The 38-year-old has now decided to call time on his full-time career, with his farewell to follow the second Tasman Series round at the Adelaide 500 on December 1-4.

TMR will continue in the Gold Star, however, with Macrow planning on fielding a pair of S5000s for young drivers next season.

“The original plan was to step back after this year’s Gold Star series, but once the Adelaide 500 S5000 event was announced, those plans were delayed,” Macrow said.

“I raced there in F3, and the opportunity to drive S5000 on one of the country’s most spectacular tracks was too much.

“UCS has been the major support for our efforts for these past two years, along with Holinger and, more recently House of Orange. And of course car owners Frank Harris' and Chris Lambden’s support has been instrumental.

“I’m hoping that they will all play a part as we morph into a team of competitive young racers.

"S5000 has served its apprenticeship through some challenging times, and I expect that our 2023 team will be part of making up an expanded grid for a category that really does tick all the boxes for drivers and spectators who’ve wanted a serious ‘big-car’ Australian single-seater category for so long.

“In the meantime, I can’t wait to get to the streets of Adelaide.”

