Respected Australian racing administrator loses cancer battle

Hardy was instrumental in the running of the national Formula Ford series in Australia from the mid-1980s onwards and held the administrator role for over two decades.

She oversaw the category's ultra-successful era of the Driver to Europe Series, and then the Australian Formula Ford Championship, which helped launched the careers of countless professional drivers.

She had a direct hand in the development of some of Australia's biggest stars, both on the local and international scene, such as Mark Webber, Craig Lowndes, Steve Richards and so many more.

Her dedication to the category was recognised with a life membership to the Formula Ford Association.

Michael Ritter, boss of powerhouse Formula Ford squad Sonic Motor Racing Services, paid tribute to the respected administrator.

"Margaret brought a lot to Formula Ford and put her all in for so many years," said Ritter.

"She had a never ending willingness to contribute to the category, its drivers and teams.

"There's a huge amount of people all around the world who Margaret had played a role in their careers, including most Supercars drivers and others who have travelled and raced abroad.

"We may not have always seen eye-to-eye, but you knew that she was doing what she thought was the right thing for Formula Ford.

"Margaret will certainly be held in high regard at Sonic, and the entire Australian motorsport fraternity.

"Sonic Motor Racing Services passes on its condolences to her husband David and the entire Hardy family."