Mawson completes S5000 grid after quarantine dash

Other open wheel / Breaking news

By:

Joey Mawson has become the final entry for the S5000 season-opener in Tasmania following a last-minute dash from Switzerland to Australia.

Mawson is set to make his S5000 debut at Symmons Plains next week, inking a late deal to join Team BRM.

However the drive hasn't come easily, Mawson having to get back from Switzerland, where he was based for his 2020 German Carrera Cup campaign, and through Australia's closed borders.

He was eventually able to land in Perth on January 5, his 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine coming to an end on Tuesday.

He then flew to Team BRM's HQ in Adelaide yesterday for a seat fitting.

The deal marks a return to open-wheelers for Mawson, who beat Mick Schumacher to the ADAC German F4 title back in 2016.

“This has all come together very last-minute but, as they say, better late than never," said Mawson.

"I’m really excited to be jumping back into a single-seater again and competing in the opening round of the S5000 Championship with Team BRM – with huge thanks to ALABAR, Form700, Astrontech and Cap Rouge.

“Everything will be so new for me – the car, the team, and the circuit – so it’s a lot to take in, but nevertheless I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. And of course, it’s nice to be racing again on Australian soil.

“This will be the most powerful car I will have raced, so I’m sure there will be plenty of smiles out there."

Mawson completes an 11-car grid for Symmons Plains, with the likes of Tim Macrow, James Golding and Thomas Randle among the favourites.

All of the S5000 action from Symmons Plains can be seen live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Round 1 entry list

#

SPONSOR/TEAM

DRIVER

16

Team BRM

Tommy Smith

23

UCS Group TMR

Tim Macrow

27

ALABAR/FORM7000

Joey Mawson

29

Team Valvoilne GRM

Nathan Herne

31

Team Valvoline GRM

James Golding

39

Astuti Motorsport

Antonio Astuti

49

ALABAR/FORM7000

Thomas Randle

88

ACMFinance.com

Cooper Webster

89

Braydan Willmington Motorsports

Braydan Willmington

92

Modena Engineering

Ricky Capo

96

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Luis Leeds

 

Previous article

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Joey Mawson
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

