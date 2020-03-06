Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Other open wheel / Breaking news

McRae makes impressive circuit racing debut

shares
comments
McRae makes impressive circuit racing debut
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 3:50 AM

Third generation star-in-the-making Max McRae has made an impressive start to his single-seater career in Australia.

McRae, nephew of the late Colin McRae and son of former World Rally Championship competitor Alister, won the opportunity to race in the West Australian Formula 1000 series in a driver search programme last year.

The former karting ace made his series debut at Barbagallo Raceway last weekend, finishing third for the round despite a DNF in the first race.

That included the second quickest qualifying time, behind ex-Euroformula Open driver Jordan Oon, a fourth from the back of the grid in Race 2, and a second in the third and final race.

While the DNF may have cost him a shot at a debut round win, McRae reckons it was a good learning experience for his first round.

"Rolling out of the grid for my first warm-up lap in the F1000 was very nerve-racking, but the adrenaline rush was strong and I just wanted to get on the track and see those lights go out," he said.

"Coming from the back of the grid was definitely the best thing in terms of learning how to be smart while fighting your way back up to the front – but doing it fast at the same time.

"Overall I think the day was a big positive. I learnt more than I ever have in a race while going 110 per cent.

"At the end of the day I felt very proud of myself how calm I kept through the day and the pace I held up. It was awesome to end the weekend on such a positive and I'll be counting down until the next races with Arise Racing."

Oon won the round with a clean sweep, followed by Gianni Lutzu, who finished second to McRae in the driver search.

Related video

Next article
Randle latest driver to be named for Melbourne S5000

Previous article

Randle latest driver to be named for Melbourne S5000

Next article

Fisichella, Aitken turn first S5000 laps

Fisichella, Aitken turn first S5000 laps
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Rachit Thukral

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar

Trending

1
World Superbike

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
WEC

Ferrari's Sebring presence safe amid Italy quarantine

4
NASCAR Cup

The Gray Ghost roars to life once more

5
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

S5000 granted Gold Star status
Misc

S5000 granted Gold Star status

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park
Misc

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.