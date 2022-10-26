Morrow joins Gold Coast S5000 grid
Elly Morrow will become the first female driver to race in S5000 when she debuts in the series on the Gold Coast this weekend.
The Super2 regular has signed up with 88 Racing for the two-round Tasman Series, which kicks off this weekend in Surfers Paradise.
She joins the likes of two-time Gold Star winner Joey Mawson, Ben and Jude Bargwanna and freshly-crowned Australia F3 champion Noah Sands on the Tasman Series grid.
This weekend will not only mark Morrow's competitive debut in S5000, but the first time she has ever driven one of the V8-powered open-wheelers.
"I'm super grateful for the opportunity [team owner] Albert [Callegher] and the team at 88 Racing have given me to contest the S5000 Tasman Series this weekend," Morrow said.
"It will be my first time in the car at the Gold Coast, so I'm keen to learn as much as possible and see what we can achieve together."
Callegher says he hopes Morrow's debut paves the way for more female drivers to race in S5000.
"Being the fastest cars in Australian circuit racing, the ACMFinance & 88 Racing team are excited to have a female driver on board to showcase what talented female drivers can bring to the world of motorsport in Australia," he said.
"We are passionate about giving young drivers the chance to race in open-wheel racing and when the opportunity came for Elly to drive, we were thrilled.
"I hope she inspires other young female Australian drivers to race in our category."
Practice for the Tasman Series opener kicks off at 11:15am tomorrow.
