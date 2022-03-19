Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal Next / Phillip Island S5000: Macrow controls Race 2
Other open wheel / S5000 – Phillip Island News

Phillip Island S5000: Golding wins opener

James Golding dominated the opening race of the second round of the Australian Drivers' Championship at Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Phillip Island S5000: Golding wins opener
Listen to this article

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver put on a clinic in the 15-lap opener, with a comfortable lights-to-flag win.

His only real challenge came right at start when a fast-starting Cooper Webster got a run to Turn 1 from the second row.

Track position proved critical, though, Golding able to close the door on both Webster and fellow front-row starter Joey Mawson.

The rest of the race then played out on Golding's terms, the gap back to Mawson as big as three seconds at times before being managed to 1.5s at the finish.

"Awesome start to the weekend," said Golding. "I just had to execute from pole. I'm so proud of the team. They put the effort it and it makes my job easier."

Mawson and Webster were second and third ahead of early series leader Tim Macrow.

Blake Purdie and series debutant Shae Davies were next followed by Adam Garwood.

Kaleb Ngatoa had a wild race, starting with an off a Southern Loop early in the race. The young Kiwi then survived an even bigger moment at the final corner late in the race when he ran wide at speed, which left him down in eighth.

Zane Goddard rounded our the nine-car field after an off-track excursion of his own at Southern Loop at the start of the race.

shares
comments
Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Previous article

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Next article

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow controls Race 2

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow controls Race 2
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Phillip Island TCR: Coulthard edges Brown in Race 3 Phillip Island
TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Coulthard edges Brown in Race 3

Phillip Island S5000: Mawson holds off Golding in finale S5000 – Phillip Island
Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Mawson holds off Golding in finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Golding More from
James Golding
Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso to partner Winterbottom at Bathurst

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania
Other open wheel

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania

Latest news

Phillip Island S5000: Mawson holds off Golding in finale
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Mawson holds off Golding in finale

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow controls Race 2
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow controls Race 2

Phillip Island S5000: Golding wins opener
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Phillip Island S5000: Golding wins opener

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Ex-Supercars driver Goddard inks S5000 deal

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.