Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale
Cooper Webster made it a Sunday clean sweep at Phillip Island with a dominant performance in the third S5000 race.
Having won race 2 earlier today despite crossing the line behind Joey Mawson, there was no doubting his victory in race 3.
The Versa Motorsport driver dominated the 12-lapper, the critical moment coming at the start.
That was when he held his nerve against Mawson as they swept through turn 1 to take a lead he would hold across the journey.
From there he was never headed, the race running green as he streaked to a 2.4s win that also sealed round honours ahead of Mawson.
"It feels incredible; I'm super stoked with that, really happy,": said Webster.
"Joey gave it to me on the start; I didn't get one of my grouse starts but it was alright.
"He gave it to me the best he could down to turn 1 and I knew it was on. But I held him off at turn 1 and nailed the rest of the race, and it was game over."
Mawson added: "First of all, congratulations to Cooper. He did a fantastic race. As for myself, I still collected solid points and got a podium, so still a positive weekend overall."
James Golding finished the final heat third, half a second behind Mawson and well clear of Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Aaron Cameron.
Blake Purdie, who ran third in the early stages, slipped back to fifth as the race wore on ahead of Nic Carroll and Jordan Boys.
The S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship season continues at Winton on June 9-11.
Latest news
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.