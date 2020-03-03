Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 announces series backer for 2020

shares
comments
S5000 announces series backer for 2020
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 11:00 PM

Australia's new V8-powered open-wheeler category will be known as the VHT Australian S5000 Championship for its first full season.

VHT, which manufacturers flameproof coatings, has agreed to provide major backing to S5000 for its six-round 2020 season.

The company was founded in the US in the 1960s, before being imported into Australia in 1970 by Bathurst 1000 winner and long-time motorsport supporter Brian Sampson.

VHT branding will feature on the nosecone and rear wing endplates of every S5000 car in the field, starting from next week's Australian Grand Prix.

“VHT is thrilled to be the first-ever naming rights sponsor of the Australian S5000 Championship,” said VHT Australia director Brendan Jones.

“S5000 is a category unlike anything Australian motorsport has seen since Formula 5000, so it is an honour for VHT to be associated with this great racing formula.

“[This year] also marks 50 years since Brian Sampson acquired the distribution rights to the VHT brand in Australia, and to this day Speco Thomas remains its sole distributor.

"In that time VHT has also been associated with numerous forms of Australian open-wheel racing, so our partnership with S5000 continues that great tradition.

“With S5000 being the fastest open wheel category in Australia and VHT being renowned for high-performance coatings, this partnership fits on every level.”

S5000 will boast a star-studded field for its Albert Park opener, with the likes Rubens Barrichello, Giancarlo Fisichella, Alex Premat and James Davison all signed on.

The 16-car field will be racing for the Alan Jones Cup, the first in a series of tributes to former Formula 5000 greats.

Related video

Next article
S5000 to host Alan Jones Cup at Albert Park

Previous article

S5000 to host Alan Jones Cup at Albert Park

Next article

Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field

Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

2h
3
NASCAR Truck

Brett Moffitt suffers fracture in both legs

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

S5000 granted Gold Star status
Misc

S5000 granted Gold Star status

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park
Misc

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.