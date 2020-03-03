Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to host Alan Jones Cup at Albert Park

shares
comments
S5000 to host Alan Jones Cup at Albert Park
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 7:44 AM

S5000 drivers will compete for the Alan Jones Cup at the Australian Grand Prix, as part of a wider initiative to celebrate past Formula 5000 legends.

Series promoter Australian Racing Group has announced that each of this year's six S5000 rounds will pay tribute to a legend of the V8-powered open-wheeler formula from the 1970s and 1980s.

The first is 1980 World Champion Jones, who cut his teeth in Formula 5000 in Europe, the US and his native Australia on his way to Formula 1.

Jones himself will present the cup to the winner after the S5000 feature race on the Sunday of Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“AJ has been a great supporter of the S5000 concept from the start, and has been there to run ideas past all the way,” said S5000 category manager Chris Lambden.

“It’s terrific that he is the first of the legends linked to our events this year.”

Jones said he's a genuine supporter of the modern iteration of five-litre open-wheeler races, claiming Australia's next F1 world champion may come from its ranks.

"It’s something that’s been lacking from Australian motorsport for a while,” said Jones.

“S5000 will provide a terrific challenge for young Australian open-wheeler drivers, and provide the environment in which to show what they’ve got in terms of serious open-wheeler credentials.

“I reckon Australia’s next world champion will come from S5000.”

A number of big names will be in contention for the Alan Jones Cup, including ex-F1 stars Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella, and reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Alex Premat.

Alan Jones, 1980 Australian World Champion

Alan Jones, 1980 Australian World Champion

Photo by: Jose Rubio / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Fisichella to star in S5000's Melbourne opener

Previous article

Fisichella to star in S5000's Melbourne opener

Next article

S5000 announces series backer for 2020

S5000 announces series backer for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

S5000: Round 1 Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Explained: Mercedes’ DAS system and fears over what follows

2
ARCA

Driver fatally injured at Toledo

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

S5000 granted Gold Star status
Misc

S5000 granted Gold Star status

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park
Misc

S5000 cars to run louder exhaust at Albert Park

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.