Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

By:

S5000 will make its first appearance on the famous Mount Panorama circuit next month.

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

The V8-powered open-wheeler class won't race at the circuit until the Bathurst International meeting later this year.

However Motorsport.com has learned of plans for a non-competitive demonstration run for the category during the Bathurst 6 Hour event over the Easter weekend.

It's yet to be confirmed how many cars will take part in the demonstration, although a similar demo run at Baskerville earlier this year featured two of the Garry Rogers Motorsport-run entries.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will see Australian Racing Group finally run its first event at Mount Panorama. The promoter bought the rights to the 6 Hour and won a council bid for a new Bathurst event, which became the Bathurst International, in 2019.

However the global health crisis meant neither of those events went ahead in 2020.

The 6 Hour weekend will see a number of ARG-run categories in action, headlined by a first Bathurst appearance for TCR Australia.

That will be a competitive outing with three races to make up the third round of the 2021 TCR Australia schedule.

The undercard also features GT World Challenge Australia, Trans Am, Hyundai Excels, Historic Touring Cars and Radicals.

The centrepiece is the six-hour production car that kicks off at 11:15am on Easter Sunday.

Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash

Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

