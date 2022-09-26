Tickets Subscribe
S5000 blocked from racing at Bathurst

Motorsport Australia has effectively blocked S5000 from racing at Mount Panorama during the Bathurst International later this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Bathurst International was set to be the second of three Tasman Series rounds for the V8-powered open-wheeler series along with the Gold Coast 500 and the Adelaide 500.

However it has now been decided that the category will only complete a series of demonstration runs at Mount Panorama rather than any racing due to safety concerns.

That comes at the request of Motorsport Australia as it completes a revised risk management review of competition at Mount Panorama.

The review won't be completed in time for the November 11-13 event which means S5000 is unable to race.

The category did make a competitive debut at Mount Panorama during the Bathurst 1000 last year, although did so running a reduced power level to satisfy the FIA's power-to-weight limits for the circuit.

Even then lap times dipped under the two-minute mark in qualifying.

All four races were then shortened due to crashes including a huge crash for Luis Leeds and Aaron Cameron in the finale.

One upside to the racing ban is that, as part of the demonstration runs, the cars will be able to run unrestricted and shoot for even faster times.

The Tasman Series, meanwhile, will now consist of the Gold Coast and Adelaide events.

S5000 blocked from racing at Bathurst
