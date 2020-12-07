Top events
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps

shares
comments
S5000 cuts first Symmons Plains laps
By:

James Golding lapped Symmons Plains in an S5000 for the first time earlier today.

The former Supercars full-timer took to the Tasmanian circuit as part of a promotional event in the lead-up to next month's 2021 season opener.

It was the first time one of the V8-powered cars had lapped the short, fast Symmons Plains layout.

Crucially Golding reported that the car felt good over the bumps on the inside line into the tight hairpin, a good sign for overtaking when the whole field returns.

"It was really good to get down there and get some laps in ahead of the event,” said Golding.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but the car seems to handle it all very well, especially compared to the Supercar that I’ve done a few laps in there.

“The car handled the bumps perfectly fine, so I think the racing will be good. There’ll be plenty of passing.

“I drove down the inside line leading into the hairpin, and over the bumps, the car felt good. With the big slipstreams that you’ll get leading down there, I don’t see why there won’t be a heap of good, clean passing opportunities.”

NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose, who has retired to his native Tasmania since stepping away from racing, was on hand to watch today's test.

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers

Previous article

TRS secures immigration exemption for foreign drivers
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers James Golding
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

