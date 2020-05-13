Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 launches 'Heritage Series'

shares
comments
Slider
List

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
1/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
2/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
3/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
4/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
5/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
6/7

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin

S5000 Heritage Series – Elfin
7/7
By:
May 13, 2020, 4:35 AM

S5000 will celebrate legends of five-litre open-wheeler racing with a special series of classic liveries.

The Aussie series will pay tribute to its roots with a 10-week roll-out of concept liveries celebrating heroes of Formula 5000 racing from the 1970s and 1980s.

Established motorsport graphic designer Scott Yorston will provide the artwork for the series.

First to be celebrated is Garrie Cooper, the man behind the legendary Elfin Sports Cars brand and the famous Ansett Team Elfin squad.

Read Also:

Ansett Team Elfin was a key player in Aussie Formula 5000 racing in '70s, starting with John McCormack winning both the Australian Gold Star and the New Zealand Grand Prix in the manufacturer's first five-litre design, the MR5.

McCormack won both the Gold Star and the NZGP again in 1975 after moving to the MR6.

The MR8 provided more highlights for Elfin, including Larry Perkins winning the Rothmans International Series in 1979.

Some big international names enjoyed success in the MR8 as well, James Hunt taking out the Rose City 10,000 at Winton in 1978, and Didier Pironi finishing third – and best of any driver not in a Formula 1 car – in the 1980 Australian Grand Prix at Winton.

Related video

Next article
ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery

Previous article

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

Tasman Cup Championship

Tasman Cup Championship

4 Jan - 13 May

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR's substitute driver rule ... A flawed policy?

3
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to use random draw/field invert to set lineups

5
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport ready for new look, same challenge at Texas

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

S5000 launches 'Heritage Series'
Misc

S5000 launches 'Heritage Series'

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery
TCRA

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"
TCR

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks
TCRA

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks

Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role
TCRA

Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.