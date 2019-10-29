S5000 releases full 2020 calendar

As already confirmed, the V8-powered open-wheeler series will kick off its 2020 season at Albert Park on Australian Grand Prix weekend.

It will then run on the Shannons Nationals bill for the remaining six points-paying rounds, taking in Sydney Motorsport Park, Winton, The Bend, Phillip Island and Sandown.

The season will then end with the highly-anticipated trip to Bathurst for the new December event at Mount Panorama.

“Interest in our 2020 Australian Championship is high after that great Sandown debut, both from within Australia and overseas, and the enquiry level from some top young driver talent is exciting,” said category manager Chris Lambden.

“Where better to kick off a top-level Australian single-seater championship than at the Australian F1 Grand Prix?

“Aligned with TCR at the remaining championship rounds, that’s one very attractive package for real motorsport fans – whether at the track or in front of a TV.

“And then, to cap it all off, a one-off major event at the most challenging race track in Australia.

“Personally, I’m thrilled with how it’s going. S5000 is already getting a fair bit of international attention, and this schedule is well and truly going to keep that momentum going.”

2020 Australian S5000 Championship calendar

Round 1: Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, 12-15 March

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, 27-29 March

Round 3: Winton, 1-3 May**

Round 4: The Bend Motorsport Park, 12-14 June

Round 5: Phillip Island, 21-23 August*

Round 6: Sandown, 11-13 September

Non-championship: Mount Panorama, Bathurst, Date TBC**

* Subject to finalisation of commercial agreements with circuit

** Subject to confirmation