Gallery: V8-powered S5000 cars in action

Tim Macrow, mtec Motorsport S5000

Tim Macrow, mtec Motorsport S5000
1/23

Tim Macrow, mtec s5000

Tim Macrow, mtec s5000
2/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000
3/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
4/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Barton Mawer, Mildun Motorsport

Barton Mawer, Mildun Motorsport
5/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Alex Davison, Team BRM

Alex Davison, Team BRM
6/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
7/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Cars line up in the pitlane

Cars line up in the pitlane
8/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
9/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubnes Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubnes Barrichello, Team BRM
10/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

mtec garage

mtec garage
11/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
12/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
13/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
14/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
15/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
16/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
17/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
18/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
19/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
20/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
21/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
22/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
23/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

By:
Sep 20, 2019, 1:17 PM

The maiden season of Australia's new V8-powered S5000 series kicked off at Sandown on Friday, with ex-Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello leading the cast of drivers. Here are some of the pictures from practice.

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Rachit Thukral

