Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

shares
comments
S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
By:

S5000 has added next month's Supercars round at Sandown to its 2021 schedule.

The open-wheeler series will effectively do what Supercars has done by replacing the gap left by the Australian Grand Prix on its calendar with Sandown on the same March 20-11 date.

It will mark the first time S5000 has joined the Supercars support bill, the category usually aligned with sister series TCR Australia on the Motorsport Australia Championships bill.

The move means S5000 now faces a March double-header, with the Phillip Island Motorsport Australia Championships round now scheduled drops March 12-14.

Read Also:

It also completes S5000's rapid-fire 2021 schedule, ahead of a move to a split-year summer season later this year.

“Following the disappointment of losing our initial Phillip Island date, this is a great outcome for S5000 and a double-whammy for the category," said S5000 category development manager Chris Lambden.

“Phillip Island followed by Sandown will ensure an incredible fortnight of racing on two of the most historic circuits in Australia – and both places where S5000 will shine.

“It should be a great show at both events. It’s a big thanks to the Australian Racing Group team and Supercars for putting it together.”

“Despite the postponements or cancellations of other events, everyone has worked extremely hard to ensure we can complete the full four-round calendar and award [the Australian Drivers' Championship] in May this year.”

Thomas Randle currently leads the Australian Drivers' Championship standings on 115 points, 11 clear of Tim Macrow.

Remaining 2021 Australian Drivers' Championship schedule

Round 2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC (March 13-14)
Round 3: Sandown Motor Raceway, VIC (March 20-21)
Round 4: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW (May 1-2)

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Previous article

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Cup

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

4
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

5
NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Latest news
S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Misc

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

9m
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Feb 16, 2021
Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Feb 12, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory
Misc

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

Jan 26, 2021
Tasmania S5000: Randle dominates finale
Misc

Tasmania S5000: Randle dominates finale

Jan 26, 2021
Latest videos
F3 Asia: Round 1 - Race 3 highlights 04:12
Other open wheel
Jan 30, 2021

F3 Asia: Round 1 - Race 3 highlights

F3 Asia: Round 1 - Race 3 start 01:08
Other open wheel
Jan 30, 2021

F3 Asia: Round 1 - Race 3 start

S5000: Tasmania - Race 3 Highlights 01:04
Other open wheel
Jan 26, 2021

S5000: Tasmania - Race 3 Highlights

S5000: Tasmania - Race 3 Mawson and Golding collide 00:35
Other open wheel
Jan 26, 2021

S5000: Tasmania - Race 3 Mawson and Golding collide

S5000: Tasmania - Race 1 Start 01:01
Other open wheel
Jan 25, 2021

S5000: Tasmania - Race 1 Start

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Lockdown relief for Supercars opener
Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Sterling Marlin interview transcript
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Sterling Marlin interview transcript

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson

Mark Martin ready for Kansas Speedway recalls area racing legend Larry Phillips
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Mark Martin ready for Kansas Speedway recalls area racing legend Larry Phillips

Latest news

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Prime
Misc Other open wheel / Analysis

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.