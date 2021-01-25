Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

shares
comments
S5000 breaks 41-year-old record
By:

The official outright lap record at Symmons Plains was broken today for the first time in over four decades.

The Tasmanian circuit’s benchmark lap time started the day as the oldest in the country, the 50.16s having been set by Alfie Constanzo in a Lola T420 Formula 5000 car way back in 1980.

However predictions that S5000’s first visit to Symmons Plains would finally see the 41-year-old record fall rang true.

Three drivers went under Costanzo’s time in today’s S5000 opener - Thomas Randle, race winner Joey Mawson and James Golding.

It was runner-up Randle that ended up with the new record courtesy of a 49.864s.

He set the lap late in the race, too, despite admitting his recent cancer treatment took its toll on his race fitness.

"I was struggling for a bit of strength and conditioning out there, but to finish the race with the lap record is pretty cool," said Randle.

"We didn't get the win, but it's been an amazing day.

"It's impressive that it hasn't been broken in that long, because the track has been resurfaced and things like that. Those Formula 5000 cars were crazy in their heyday.

"So it's special. We've still got another day of racing tomorrow, so there's another two chances it could get broken again. But to break it today is great."

Reflecting on his race, Randle said Mawson’s rapid start was the difference.

"I just didn't get a good start,” he said.

“Joey really nailed the start. I had a crack at him into the hairpin at Lap 1 but my tyres were a bit cold and my brain was a bit cold. I was lucky to hold onto it, to be honest.

“We had a ding-dong battle, I kept him in my sights. Towards the end I tried to have a crack, but I went a bit wide at Turn 6.”

The S5000 action continues tomorrow with two races, both of which will be streamed live and free by Motorsport.tv.

Related video

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Previous article

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

Latest news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener
Misc Other open wheel / Race report

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole
Misc Other open wheel / Qualifying report

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane
Video Inside
Misc Other open wheel / Race report

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

2
Extreme E

Button joins Extreme E grid driving for own team

1h

Latest news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

Other open wheel
30m
Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Other open wheel
2h
Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole

Other open wheel
5h
Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

Other open wheel
Jan 24, 2021
Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return

Other open wheel
Jan 23, 2021

Latest videos

S5000: Tasmania - Race 1 Start 01:01
Other open wheel
3h

S5000: Tasmania - Race 1 Start

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 3 30:00
Other open wheel
Jan 21, 2021

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 3

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 2 30:00
Other open wheel
Jan 21, 2021

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 2

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 1 30:00
Other open wheel
Jan 21, 2021

Live: S5000 - Tasmania - Race 1

Live: Tasmania - Qualifying 30:00
Other open wheel
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.