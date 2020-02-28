S5000 teams test at The Bend
A number of drivers are getting their first taste of a V8-powered S5000 today at The Bend, as 11 cars take part in the official pre-season test.
With the countdown on to the first round at the Australian Grand Prix, the test in South Australia has seen a cast of series rookie sample the open-wheelers for the first time.
Leading the way is Indy 500 regular James Davison, who will make a one-off start for Team BRM at Albert Park.
Other newbies include Zane Goddard, fresh from taking top rookie honours at last weekend's Adelaide 500, Jordan Michels from New Zealand, former Formula 4 driver and Carrera Cup racer Thomas Maxwell.
Also in action today are expected series front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, the latter unveiling a new livery for his entry at the test (pictured below), along with Luis Leeds, Barton Mawer, Ricky Capo and Brayden Willmington.
Tim Macrow
Photo by: S5000
Previous article
GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season
Next article
Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test
About this article
|Series
|Other open wheel
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 teams test at The Bend
Other open wheel Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Powered by
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets